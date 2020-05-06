Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $28,000 in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000.

Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st.

