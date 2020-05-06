Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,091 shares of company stock worth $851,604 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

