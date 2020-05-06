Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NEWTEK Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,500.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 8,505 shares of company stock valued at $106,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NEWTEK Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $301.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.32.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 69.37%. The company had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWTEK Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

