Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Watsco worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 283.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average is $170.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.66. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

