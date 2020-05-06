Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

NYSE:HCC opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $688.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $29.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.