Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

