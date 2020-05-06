Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.71.

DIS stock opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average is $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

