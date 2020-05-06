Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 724.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 284,907 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 60,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average is $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

