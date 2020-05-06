Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 31,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

