Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

