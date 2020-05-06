Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.80. The company has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.