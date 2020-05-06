Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.71.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

