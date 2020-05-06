Wade Financial Advisory Inc Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

