Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 178 by Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 178 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a SEK 147 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC set a SEK 140 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 150 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 118 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 146.36.

VOLV.B stock opened at SEK 123.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 132.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 146.73. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

