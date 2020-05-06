VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 220.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,522 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,796 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in VMware by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,340 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. Mizuho reduced their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average is $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

