Viva Energy Reit (ASX:VVR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Viva Energy Reit Ltd (ASX:VVR)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.34 ($1.66) and last traded at A$2.34 ($1.66), 3,848,052 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.32 ($1.65).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.31 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74.

About Viva Energy Reit (ASX:VVR)

Viva Energy REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station properties with a high quality portfolio of service stations across all Australian States and Territories. Viva Energy REIT's objective is to maximize the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

