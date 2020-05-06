Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. Sells 1,354 Shares

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $68,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VICR stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.59 and a beta of 0.72. Vicor Corp has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vicor by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,403 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vicor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Vicor by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Vicor by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 109,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICR. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

