Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. Sells 1,354 Shares

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $68,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
VICR stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.59 and a beta of 0.72. Vicor Corp has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.86.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VICR. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.