Very Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Share Price

News articles about Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Funko earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Funko’s ranking:

Shares of FNKO opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $206.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.75 million. Funko had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Funko will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Bank of America cut Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

