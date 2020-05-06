Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

