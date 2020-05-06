Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Up 11% After Strong Earnings

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) shot up 11% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $71.74, 1,004,754 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 352,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.54.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $443,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,559.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,948. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.