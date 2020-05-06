Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 986,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,926,000 after purchasing an additional 178,902 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 543,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average is $150.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

