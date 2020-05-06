Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,200.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,152,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $171.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.60. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

