Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

