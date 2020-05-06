USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAT opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. USA Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of USA Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of USA Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,125,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

