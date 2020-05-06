Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.70, but opened at $17.00. Unum Group shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 5,902,859 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,924,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,534,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

