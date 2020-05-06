Universal Health Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,267 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 803% compared to the typical daily volume of 251 call options.

Shares of UHS opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,173,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

