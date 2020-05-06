Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Universal Display stock opened at $147.01 on Monday. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 34.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 16.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 14.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 160,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

