United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMC. TheStreet raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, China International Capital raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. FMR LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 248.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 33,195 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMC opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.95. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

