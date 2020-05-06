Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,382,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EDU opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.06. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.31.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.90.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

