Unigestion Holding SA Purchases New Stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,888,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 114,827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 28.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 49.0% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 47,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 143,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $864.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $3.80 to $2.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.