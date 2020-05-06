Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $201,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 360,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 267,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

EMN stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.