Unigestion Holding SA Invests $96,000 in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 599,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 572,364 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 727.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 546,244 shares during the period. 39.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

