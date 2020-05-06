Unigestion Holding SA Invests $251,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $177.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

