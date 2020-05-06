Unigestion Holding SA Invests $205,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

