Unigestion Holding SA Buys New Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 569,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 49,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 51,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.