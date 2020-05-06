Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,095 ($27.56).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULE. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,840 ($24.20) to GBX 1,770 ($23.28) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Broadhurst acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,485 ($19.53) per share, with a total value of £7,425 ($9,767.17).

LON ULE opened at GBX 1,909 ($25.11) on Wednesday. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,446 ($19.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,872.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,041.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 39.20 ($0.52) per share. This is an increase from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.