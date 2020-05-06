Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion and a PE ratio of -3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,910,000 shares of company stock worth $58,060,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

