U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

