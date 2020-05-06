Ty R. Silberhorn Sells 14,623 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MMM opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
