Ty R. Silberhorn Sells 14,623 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MMM opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after acquiring an additional 282,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after buying an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

