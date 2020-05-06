Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,276 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $280.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

