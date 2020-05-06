Traders Purchase Large Volume of FormFactor Call Options (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 978 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,558% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. B. Riley increased their price target on FormFactor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sidoti dropped their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,108,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FormFactor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

