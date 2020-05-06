Traders Buy Large Volume of New York Times Call Options (NYSE:NYT)

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 13,520 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,160% compared to the average daily volume of 1,073 call options.

New York Times stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. New York Times has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 13,922,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,895,000 after purchasing an additional 555,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,645,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 304,776 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in shares of New York Times by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,715,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,682,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of New York Times by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,484,000 after purchasing an additional 687,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of New York Times by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,285,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

