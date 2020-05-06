Tower Bridge Advisors Has $31.96 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $31,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Shares of AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,270.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

