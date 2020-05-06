TG Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 16,836 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 380% compared to the average daily volume of 3,507 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

