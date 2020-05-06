Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.59.

TXRH stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $72.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

