Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 727,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $184,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,282.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

