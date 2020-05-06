Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,053,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 196,949 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,907,000.

Shares of TRNO opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

