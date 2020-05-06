Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Up 5.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $18.90, approximately 3,168,570 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,224,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other news, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after acquiring an additional 511,350 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,895,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 235,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

