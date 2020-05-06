TD Securities Upgrades Cameco (TSE:CCO) to “Buy”

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.00. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$15.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$7.69 and a twelve month high of C$15.77.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$874.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

