Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TRP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

NYSE:TRP opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.